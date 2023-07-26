Biloxi Police find body, investigate as possible drowning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, Biloxi Police and Fire responded to reports of a possible body floating in water near the 300 block of Hiller Drive.

A Biloxi Rescue Boat responded and pulled a dead person from the water. Investigators believe the victim drowned, but a full investigation will determine the exact cause of death. At this time, officials have not released the person’s identity.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Biloxi Police at (228)-392-0641.

