Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission faces legal challenge to his seat

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) could face removal from his position if a new legal challenge filed Tuesday in Montgomery Circuit Court is successful.

Plaintiff Kimberly Holcomb is asking a judge to declare the appointment of Dr. Steven Stokes, chair of the AMCC, illegal and invalid under Alabama law, and issue a writ of quo warranto, removing him from that position.

Holcomb, through her attorneys, claims the state law that set up the AMCC prohibits “any public official” from being a Commission member, and says Stokes’ role as a member of the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees and his recent re-appointment to a seat on that board violates that part of the medical cannabis law.

Stokes and the AMCC are embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the process the Commission used to issue the first-of-their-kind licenses for medical cannabis in June. Licenses that were paused then rescinded within days after the AMCC admitted it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

Stokes has also faced criticism from some applicants for what they call a conflict of interest when the commission voted to hire the University of South Alabama (USA) to score the applications, though Stokes has denied any conflict of interest and pointed out he recused himself from the vote to hire USA.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said, as of Wednesday, it had not been asked for an opinion on whether Stokes’ appointment to the AMCC violated the state law the set it up.

The new legal challenge represents the latest in a string of legal challenges threatening the AMCC’s stated timeline to issue new licenses at its Aug. 10 meeting.

WBRC reached out to the AMCC for reaction to the writ of quo warranto request, but AMCC staff haven’t yet responded. We also attempted to reach Stokes for comment, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Glam Camp in Mobile
GLAM Camp teaches girls about manufacturing
Glam Camp in Mobile
Glam Camp in Mobile
Saraland adopting new bus procedure for the school year
Saraland adopting new bus procedure for the school year
Groundbreaking for the Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park renovations
Groundbreaking for the Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park renovations
Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says it’s the third fire in three years at this...
Firefighters continue to monitor warehouse fire one week later