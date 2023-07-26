ChatGPT Detection Tool

Advertise With Us
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With classes starting back soon teachers might need a new aide. One of their tools used to check whether classwork was written by students, or computer is getting the plug.

ChatGPT, owned by Open AI, has pulled its artificial intelligence detection tool -- less than six months after unveiling it. The tool had the potential to help teachers and other professionals detect AI-generated work.

OpenAI quietly shut down the tool last week citing a “low rate of accuracy,” according to an update to the original company blog post announcing the feature.

“We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text,” the company wrote in the update. OpenAI said it is also committed to helping “users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated.”

The news may renew concerns about whether the companies behind a new crop of generative AI tools are equipped to build safeguards. It also comes as educators prepare for the first full school year with tools like ChatGPT publicly available.

Although OpenAI may be shelving its tool for now, there are some alternatives on the market.

Other companies such as Turnitin have also rolled out AI plagiarism detection tools that could help teachers identify when assignments are written by the tool. Meanwhile, Princeton student Edward Tuan introduced a similar AI detection feature, called ZeroGPT.

