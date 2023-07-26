Conecuh County wreck claims life of 73-year-old Auburn man

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 73-year-old man died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash in Conecuh County.

The Conecuh County Coroner’s Officer responded to the wreck Tuesday on Interstate 65 near Exit 101 where Donald Eugene Stowe of Auburn, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stowe’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the crash.

