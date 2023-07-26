Advertise With Us
Hire One

Congestion on I-10 in Jackson Co. following crash

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.(Moss Point Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 is causing congestion in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a tractor-trailer overturned before the MS 63/East Moss Point Exit 69.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.(Moss Point Fire Department)

Traffic in the Westbound lanes is limited to the right lane only, and the Eastbound lanes are seeing congestion as well.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says the tractor-trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.(Moss Point Fire Department)

MDOT estimates cleanup could last around three hours. They advise motorists to use caution when approaching the area. Be prepared to stop.

MHP says the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

View MDOT’s traffic map with real-time updates HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl