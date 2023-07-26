Congestion on I-10 in Jackson Co. following crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 is causing congestion in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a tractor-trailer overturned before the MS 63/East Moss Point Exit 69.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while. (Moss Point Fire Department)

Traffic in the Westbound lanes is limited to the right lane only, and the Eastbound lanes are seeing congestion as well.

MDOT estimates cleanup could last around three hours. They advise motorists to use caution when approaching the area. Be prepared to stop.

MHP says the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

View MDOT’s traffic map with real-time updates HERE.

