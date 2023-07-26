Firefighters continue to monitor warehouse fire one week later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twisted metal and smoldering paper is all that’s left of this Merchant’s Transfer warehouse. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews initially fought the fire for 30 hours.

“Officially it was a three alarm but in terms of the number of personnel and apparatus on scene it was an unofficial four alarm, so we kept crews cycling in,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile-Fire Rescue.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says it’s the third fire in three years at this warehouse. He says that experience could have kept things from getting worse.

“We know the area, we know what’s being contained at those warehouses,” said Millhouse. “We knew exactly who to contact early on to kind of get the ball rolling in terms of personnel from the company and personnel we would need on scene.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the fire was contained on Saturday. But once a construction crew started demolishing the building, they found some of the paper was still smoldering. Since Sunday fire crews have been watching the area 24/7.

“As they continue to peel back layers our crews will extinguish fires just making sure that there is not that potential for anything else to kind of flare back up,” added Millhouse.

Now a week later crews continue to check hot spots and pour water on anything that’s still smoldering. Millhouse says it’s been a challenging few days for firefighters.

“It takes its toll physically and mentally because you have to report every day and you’re there for at least four hours with your crew. It can be challenging but our men and women are up for the challenge,” said Millhouse.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says they plan to monitor the fire for the next day or two while construction crews continue to demolish the building.

