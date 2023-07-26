GLAM Camp teaches girls about manufacturing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fun opportunity is underway this week for young girls interested in manufacturing.

The Girls Learning About Manufacturing (GLAM) Camp is a three-day program being held by Bishop State Community College and Manufacture Alabama. The camp includes taking tours at companies like Austal and Airbus, and hands-on activities in the labs at Bishop State.

Participants include girls from sixth to eighth grades.

GLAM Executive Director Robin Ricks said she hopes to encourage girls to pursue learning about jobs that in the past had largely been filled by men.

“We think it’s really important for them to have an opportunity at a young age to see women who are successful in those careers, so that they can begin to see themselves there,” Ricks said.

GLAM camper Sloane Dyess said, “Oh, this camp is such a blessing to young girls around me...I’ve gotten to meet them and spend time with them and see their passion, what they want to pursue when they’re older.”

Ricks says she hopes to continue the program next year and expand across the state.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.