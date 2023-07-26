Groundbreaking ceremony held in Mobile for Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park.

The park is just steps away from the International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1410 where he led the union for years.

And for his family, this is an amazing day.

“Oh, it means everything because Dad was a crusader for everyone in this community. He didn’t care about the color of your skin. White, black, Asian, Hispanic. Dad worked for people. He always said, I just want to help somebody,” His daughter Darlene Moore said.

The park was developed through the efforts of the Mobile County Commission, Downtown Mobile Alliance, and the Mobile Arts Council.

It was named in honor of Isom Clemon by a resolution from the Mobile City Council back in 2016 through efforts led by late city councilman Levon Manzie.

“This will be a symbol of that revitalization effort and also a symbol of our effort to make sure the stories are cultural and civil rights stories of Mobile County are told,” Merceria Ludgood said.

And now the legacy of Isom Clemon will live forever.

“Individuals in the city from around the world, I hope will be able to come to find out what does it mean to work together you know to have unity to have a union, and particularly to have civil rights for all civil rights for all that’s what he worked for and that was Isom Clemon, my daddy,” Moore said.

Just last month, the winner was announced for the opportunity to build a bronze sculpture in his honor.

Now they’re asking for suggestions on names. You can suggest your own by clicking here.

