Man, 74, recovering after police say he was stabbed 7 times, left for dead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 74-year-old man is lucky to be alive after Pittsburgh police say a man attacked him with a knife for no apparent reason.

Al Carlson, 74, is back up and walking, thanks to help from neighbors, six weeks after police say he was brutally attacked and left for dead.

“He was here, and as I passed him, he turned and looked at me and said, ‘I got you.’ Then, he started slashing with the knife,” Carlson said.

Just like that, police say the attacker struck for no apparent reason.

Carlson was stabbed repeatedly in the neck, chest and stomach – seven times in all. Police say the suspect threw him down a basement stairwell and left him for dead.

“This was totally unprovoked. No reason,” Carlson said.

The 74-year-old spent a week in the intensive care unit and another in the trauma unit. Much to his surprise, neighbors he barely knew came to the hospital and have been caring for him ever since.

“I figured they were like neighbors,” he said. “I didn’t know they were these kinds of friends.”

Police arrested 21-year-old Jasper Hilliard, a man from New Jersey who had been living in the neighborhood, in relation to the stabbing. He allegedly confessed, telling them he attacked Carlson “out of convenience.”

In court, an assistant district attorney quoted Hilliard as saying he had smoked a kind of synthetic marijuana known as K2. It’s unclear if Hilliard will cite the effects of this drug in his defense, but Carlson and his neighbors say it’s no excuse.

“Why should Al have to pay for a bad reaction that he got from it? He should have thought about this bad reaction when he took it,” neighbor Virginia Flaherty said.

Just days after the attack, with Carlson fighting for his life in the hospital, neighbors were shocked to see Hilliard back in the area. The magistrate had set his bail at $1 million, and the suspect’s family in New Jersey put up the required cash to get him out of jail.

The district attorney appealed, and Judge Edward Borkowski revoked the bond, sending Hilliard back to jail. The judge has since granted the family’s request to have him await trial at their home.

Carlson still struggles to see why this happened.

“I feel he should be in jail in the county he committed the crime in,” he said. “I’m not going to stand and say I wish him dead. I didn’t die, but he should pay for this.”

Hilliard’s attorney issued a statement that reads: “Mr. Hilliard understands the concerns of the community due to these serious allegations and is abiding by the court-ordered treatment/safety plan at home in New Jersey, where he is addressing any mental health and substance abuse concerns.”

