MCSO investigating 3rd inmate death in a month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of another Mobile County Metro Jail inmate — the third such death in a month.

According to the sheriff’s office, medical help was summoned after corrections officers found William Appling unresponsive on the floor of his cell Tuesday. Appling was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The MCSO said Appling was arrested July 19 by the Prichard Police Department and booked into Metro Jail on criminal trespass and parole violations.

He was first housed in the medical clinic due to injuries he received from an assault prior to his arrest, authorities said. On July 22, he was released from the medical clinic and taken to a medical wedge so he could continue to heal from the previous injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said Appling was alone in his cell when he was found.

An autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, the MCSO said.

The incident marks the third time in a month that an inmate has died at the jail. On July 15, Terrell Moultrie was unresponsive in his cell, just three days before his 31st birthday. On June 26, 38-year-old Ernest Little Jr. was found unresponsive by his cellmates and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

