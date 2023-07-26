Police investigate deadly shooting in Atmore
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Atmore this morning are investigating a deadly shooting.
The investigation began after officers responded to Brooks Lane after getting reports of a traffic crash. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Investigators are working to identify a suspect.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.