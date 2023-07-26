Advertise With Us
Police investigate deadly shooting in Atmore

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Atmore this morning are investigating a deadly shooting.

The investigation began after officers responded to Brooks Lane after getting reports of a traffic crash. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Investigators are working to identify a suspect.

