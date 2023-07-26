Advertise With Us
Recipe: Chopped Italian Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the Creamy Italian Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon honey

For the Salad:

  • 1 cup ditalini pasta (very small tube pasta), cooked, rinsed in cold water, drained
  • 1.5 cups red cabbage, thinly shredded
  • 2 cups lettuce, thinly shredded
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
  • 1/3 cup blue cheese, crumbled

STEPS:

For the Dressing: Add all of the dressing ingredients to the bowl of a food processor or a blender. Blend until combined. Set aside.

For the Salad: Toss cooked and cooled pasta, red cabbage, lettuce, green onions, bacon, red bell pepper, green peas, blue cheese, and dressing until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

