Recipe: Chopped Italian Salad

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the Creamy Italian Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon honey

For the Salad:

1 cup ditalini pasta (very small tube pasta), cooked, rinsed in cold water, drained

1.5 cups red cabbage, thinly shredded

2 cups lettuce, thinly shredded

3 green onions, thinly sliced

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

1/3 cup blue cheese, crumbled

STEPS:

For the Dressing: Add all of the dressing ingredients to the bowl of a food processor or a blender. Blend until combined. Set aside.

For the Salad: Toss cooked and cooled pasta, red cabbage, lettuce, green onions, bacon, red bell pepper, green peas, blue cheese, and dressing until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

