Recipe: Chopped Italian Salad
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
For the Creamy Italian Dressing:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon honey
For the Salad:
- 1 cup ditalini pasta (very small tube pasta), cooked, rinsed in cold water, drained
- 1.5 cups red cabbage, thinly shredded
- 2 cups lettuce, thinly shredded
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
- 1/3 cup blue cheese, crumbled
STEPS:
For the Dressing: Add all of the dressing ingredients to the bowl of a food processor or a blender. Blend until combined. Set aside.
For the Salad: Toss cooked and cooled pasta, red cabbage, lettuce, green onions, bacon, red bell pepper, green peas, blue cheese, and dressing until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
