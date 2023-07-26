Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rodsalyn’s 2nd Annual Back 2 School Giveaway

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Social Worker Rodsalyn Patrick joined us on Studio10 to talk about her 2nd Annual Back 2 School giveaway.

The event begins Saturday, August 5th at 1pm at McIntosh High School. The giveaway starts at 3pm.

The event wil feature McIntosh High School Principal Jamelle Sauly and will be hosted by Horace Thomny.

Rodsalyn joined us on Studio10 with more details.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: Complete story
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: The Complete Story

Latest News

Surfside Services: HVAC
Surfside Services: HVAC
Rodsalyn’s 2nd Annual Back 2 School Giveaway
Rodsalyn’s 2nd Annual Back 2 School Giveaway
Healthy Living: Go Run for gynecologic oncology
Healthy Living: Go Run for gynecologic oncology
Surfside Services: HVAC
Surfside Services: HVAC