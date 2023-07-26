Rodsalyn’s 2nd Annual Back 2 School Giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Social Worker Rodsalyn Patrick joined us on Studio10 to talk about her 2nd Annual Back 2 School giveaway.

The event begins Saturday, August 5th at 1pm at McIntosh High School. The giveaway starts at 3pm.

The event wil feature McIntosh High School Principal Jamelle Sauly and will be hosted by Horace Thomny.

Rodsalyn joined us on Studio10 with more details.

