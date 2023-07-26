Saraland City Schools implementing new school bus safety procedures

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland City Schools are changing a bus procedure to improve drop off times.

Before the new school year starts for children in Saraland City, staff are ensuring the ride from school goes a lot smoother.

“For the previous two years we’ve realized that we’ve had a bit of a challenge in our routing and also for the safety of our students,” said Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner. “We needed one consistent address that we’ve dropped off on — dropped off or picked up in the morning every single day.”

Dr. Milner says after speaking with their school board attorney and the state Department of Education, the district will be implementing a new bus procedure.

“With our transportation system we’re gonna drop off at a bus stop affiliated with these students’ home address,” said Dr. Milner. “When you have a sub bus driver, or you have a child that randomly is riding a bus it really causes issues for the management of the bus and often we would have a child stranded on the bus and trying to figure out where to go.”

Some Saraland parents support this new procedure.

“I think it’s great because to me it’s safer. I worry about the children that have to walk a pretty good distance to get to their homes,” said Kelly Lynch.

Others call the new drop off rule an inconvenience. One parent provided FOX10 with an anonymous statement. Part of their statement says quote, “I understand the need for only allowing one location for each kid to get on and off but I think the biggest issue that most parents are having is that this new policy is only allowing them to use their home address. For some people the only option they are going to have now is sending their children home alone…”

“We know it’s gonna be a small inconvenience for some but the majority of parents have said that their kids are gonna be riding home on an air conditioned bus,” Dr. Milner adds.

Mandating one location for students to be dropped off is not the only thing Saraland City Schools are doing to improve bus safety.

“They’ll also be checked in and off the bus this year through some new software that we have to make sure that we’re able to tell the parent, ‘yes ma’am or yes sir, your child got off the bus at this time or got on the bus at this time,” said Dr. Milner. “We’re also going to have an app that we plan to implement about the 3rd week in that let’s parents know where the bus is in relation to their bus stop so they can be there on time to pick up their child.”

Dr. Milner says most Saraland parents he’s spoken to have been understanding of the need to keep students safe.

Dr. Milner says there will be NO exceptions to the new procedure requiring students who ride the bus home be dropped off at a stop affiliated with their home address. Saraland City Schools students return August 7th.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.