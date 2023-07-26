Spanish Fort’s Prodisee Pantry - helping families for 20 years

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - July 2023 marks a huge milestone for Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort. It was 20 years ago Prodisee held its first food distribution. Since then, the amount of food given, and number of families helped is staggering.

The idea was born over Prodisee Pantry Executive Director, Deann Servos’ dinner table in 2002. She and a few other women recognized there were hungry families in the area and wanted to help. After much prayer, research and planning, Prodisee Pantry was born.

Prodisee opened as a faith-based ministry in November of 2003 and less than two years later, established as a non-profit charity. Its mission hasn’t changed since.

Volunteers work Prodisee Pantry's distribution line at Christmas time (Hal Scheurich)

“Our core values at Prodisee Pantry are food, family and faith,” Servos said. “First, we give you food because without being fed physically, it’s hard to work on the rest. Family, means that we’re addressing your emotional, you know, your other needs that you have, and the faith part is the spiritual and without the connections and the community ministry part of what we do, we’re not able to help lit up the family as a whole.”

The number of families helped over the last 20 years is big. Prodisee Pantry has seen more than 207,000 family visits in that time, giving out 16.5 million pounds of food and countless other social services. Many in the community have come to rely on the ministry to survive.

“I would be in a lot of trouble because I’m on a fixed income and like I say, they’ve really helped me out a lot. Really, I mean, it’s been a true blessing,” said James Boyington at this week’s food distribution.

“It means a lot, a whole lot. They are so wonderful by giving, giving to us,” Gweneta Williams told us at last year’s Thanksgiving food distribution. “The things that they take their time out to do is very, very special.”

“It means that we can eat healthier meals, that we’re able to put on a dinner for our family,” added Pat Potter, also at the Thanksgiving event.

Comments like that fuel the passion of the thousands of volunteers who’ve given their time and energy over the years. Mary Lou McNair Began volunteering day one and hasn’t stopped. She never imagined what she helped launch 20 years ago out of a small pantry in a shopping center would have the impact it now has.

“I think it’s a miracle…the fact that we are able to touch so many people’s lives,” McNair said. “The people who come here and work just love doing it.”

The economic implications of what Prodisee Pantry has done is estimated at $64-million dollars. If you want to help but can’t volunteer, prayers are always welcomed, and donations are always needed. Just a five-dollar donation can feed a family for a day.

