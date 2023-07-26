Advertise With Us
Staying hot and humidity increasing

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - After hot and toasty day, we will have a clear and quiet evening for our Wednesday night.

Thursday will start with warm, with temperatures in the mid-70s. It will heat up quickly from there. Highs will be in the mid-90s by the afternoon. It will also be a bit more humid than recent days. That will push the heat index to more than 100 in many spots. Rain chances stay very slim.

As we head toward the end of the week and into the weekend, the highs will stay quite hot, in the mid-90s. The humidity will continue to increase day by day and we’ll start seeing heat index values getting back to 105 and above.

It will likely stay dry through Saturday. Scattered chances of showers and storms return on Sunday.

Tropics: In the far Atlantic there is a tropical wave marching westward. The chances of development with this system is low, but we have plenty of time to watch it regardless.

