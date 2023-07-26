Temperatures will soar quickly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another tolerable morning out there on the Gulf Coast, but the temperatures are going to soar quickly and many spots will reach the upper 90s this afternoon. This means it will be hotter today compared to earlier this week. There will be a few isolated storms out there late this afternoon/early evening but don’t expect that to happen for most of you.

Highs will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend with morning temps going up in the days ahead. This will mean higher humidity for us. Morning temps will transition to the upper 70s by next week.

In the Tropics, we are watching one disturbance that’s come off the African coast and has a 30% chance of development for now. Next week begins the active part of hurricane season so be ready!

