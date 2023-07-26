UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - A huge medical miracle is being celebrated after the first woman with a uterus transplant at UAB gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory was born with congenital absence of the uterus, a condition that makes her not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she had a uterus transplanted into her body.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family, one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

She’s the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB have a live birth.

Mallory said, “I feel like I knew that I was supposed to do this.”

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday.

A uterus transplant takes several hours and a large team to complete.

UAB is one of only four uterus transplant programs in the United States.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.