Advertise With Us
Hire One

16th Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology taking place in September

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to gear up for a great cause! The Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology is back for the 16th year.

Team up with your friends, family, and co-workers for a chance to win one of their coveted team awards -- Highest Fundraising Team, Most Team Spirit, Best Dressed Team, and Largest Team. Those that participate will have the option to join or create a team during registration.

Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, support revolutionary gynecologic cancer research happening at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. Early detection, prevention, and treatment advancements are continuing thanks in part to the long-standing community support that GO Run receives.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. Prices increase on August 1st, so get them now!

Event Details:

Saturday September 16, 2023 from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Hancock Whitney Stadium

500 Stadium Drive

Mobile, Alabama 36608

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Find Waldo Party and Prize Drawing at The Haunted Book Shop in Downtown Mobile
Find Waldo Party and Prize Drawing at The Haunted Book Shop in Downtown Mobile
Stop the Violence Rally and Family Fun Day
Stop the Violence Rally and Family Fun Day
Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 25th Anniversary Rodeo
Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 25th Anniversary Rodeo