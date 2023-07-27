16th Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology taking place in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to gear up for a great cause! The Annual GO Run for Gynecologic Oncology is back for the 16th year.

Team up with your friends, family, and co-workers for a chance to win one of their coveted team awards -- Highest Fundraising Team, Most Team Spirit, Best Dressed Team, and Largest Team. Those that participate will have the option to join or create a team during registration.

Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, support revolutionary gynecologic cancer research happening at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. Early detection, prevention, and treatment advancements are continuing thanks in part to the long-standing community support that GO Run receives.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. Prices increase on August 1st, so get them now!

Event Details:

Saturday September 16, 2023 from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Hancock Whitney Stadium

500 Stadium Drive

Mobile, Alabama 36608

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.