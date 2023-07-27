Advertise With Us
Hire One

73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.(Alan Thomas from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a man was crushed to death by a falling tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a 73-year-old man was working near Lake Devernia, about 4 miles from downtown Gladewater, when an older model John Deere tractor fell on him from a 4-foot retaining wall.

The man, later identified as David Cates, reportedly suffered head trauma and possible suffocation after the tractor landed on him.

Bryan said Cates was likely killed instantly.

The tractor was a model without a seat belt or rollover protection bars.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her strong support of Ukraine
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
Caydence Jane Roberts, 14, was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa
Randy Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive...
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Truman Civil Rights Symposium