Back to School: Focusing on your child’s eye health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the back-to-school season underway, it’s time to take an important look at your child’s eye health.

Since the pandemic, children have spent more hours using computers and digital devices for remote learning. This increase in screen time can be extremely taxing on the visual system and have long-term consequences for vision and learning. It also increases the likelihood of developing myopia (nearsightedness), eye coordination issues, eyestrain, dry eye, and exacerbated existing eye conditions.

Eye and vision disorders can also lead to problems in a child’s normal development, school performance, social interactions, engagement in athletics, and self-esteem. Vision disorders that occur in childhood may manifest as problems well into adulthood, affecting an individual’s level of education, employment opportunities, and social interactions. In addition, undiagnosed vision issues are sometimes misdiagnosed as learning disorders.

Vision screenings in school are not a substitute for annual optometrist visits. In-person, comprehensive eye exams are one of the most important, preventative ways to preserve vision and overall health.

We spoke with Dr. Ronald L. Benner, President of the AOA, to discuss the impact of eye health on learning and development and the importance of in-person, comprehensive eye exams.

