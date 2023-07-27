Advertise With Us
Hire One

Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday at the 75th anniversary commemoration for a landmark order in the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Harry Truman signed the executive order on July 26, 1948, the Truman Library Institute stated. It declared “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In a White House statement, Biden called it “a vital step forward for our nation.”

“It recognized the equal bravery and equal sacrifices of generations of service members of color who deserved to be equally honored,” he said in the statement.

The three-day symposium is being held Wednesday to Friday to honor the service and sacrifice of Black veterans, as well as the decision that helped pave the way to future civil rights laws and legal decisions, the Truman Library Institute said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Get to know new councilmember Josh Woods
Get to know new councilmember Josh Woods
Fugitive Files helps make another arrest
Fugitive Files arrest: Carnell Thomas surrenders
Rolling road closure set Friday on St. Louis Street in Mobile
Rolling road closure set Friday on St. Louis Street in Mobile
Rolling road closure set Friday on St. Louis Street in Mobile
Rolling road closure set Friday on St. Louis Street in Mobile
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case