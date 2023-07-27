Boy on scooter injured after being hit by car, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A boy on an electric scooter was hit by a car just before 4 p.m. Thursday at Houston and Conti streets, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on what happened and will have update this story once additional details become available.

