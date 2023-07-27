Advertise With Us
Breadcrumbz with creator Shannon Addison

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - My Crumby Guide to Baking & Friendship Making is a new interactive book from The Breadcrumbz which is aimed at young girls between the ages of 4 and 8.

Shannon Addison, a work-from-home mom in Pensacola, created The Breadcrumbz and sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the new book.

You can find more information about Shannon Addison and The Breadcrumbz series at their website here.

Breadcrumbz with creator Shannon Addison
