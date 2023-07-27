Advertise With Us
D’Iberville Police arrest suspect in April assault

By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - On July 14, D’Iberville Police arrested 23-year-old John Jorod Cortez Horton on the charge of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon or other means likely to produce death or serious bodily harm.

According to Police Chief Shanon Nobles, on April 16th, D’Iberville Police responded to reports of an assault at the Texaco gas station on Popps Ferry Road.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim was suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and then to a secondary hospital for more extensive treatment.

Investigators learned that Horton, a resident of Jackson, Mississippi, who was visiting the area, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim. As well as responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim.

On July 12, Horton was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Madison County and, on July 14, extradited to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Horton is currently released on a $150,000 bond pending further court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact D’Iberville Police at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

