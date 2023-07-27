Advertise With Us
Dr. Francie Ruzic with Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center discusses breastfeeding

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - August is National Breastfeeding Month.

According to the World Health Organization, universal breastfeeding could save around 820,000 infant lives each year.

Dr. Francie Ruzic, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center at Infirmary Health discusses the value of breastfeeding, the importance of having support, and breastfeeding education opportunities offered by Infirmary Health.

During August, Infirmary Health is marking National Breastfeeding Month by throwing a celebration at Baby Bistro, IH’s breastfeeding support group

Baby Bistro:

North Baldwin Infirmary: Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thomas Hospital: Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mobile Infirmary: Aug. 29, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

