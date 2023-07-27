Fairhope native lives near NYC crane collapse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New York City fire officials are calling it a miracle no one was seriously injured after a crane caught fire and collapsed Wednesday morning in a busy neighborhood at a construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street.

The fire and collapse caught on camera -- showed people running as the crane came crashing down to the street.

Actress and Fairhope native Dorothy Savage and her family moved there full time last year and live just three blocks up.

“My daughter is an actress as well... And that’s actually how I heard about it -- her manager texted me at 7:30 this morning right when it happened -- and said isn’t this right near your building??? And we walked out and we were like -- yes - oh my God,” recalled Savage.

Speaking to us by Facetime -- she shows us -- the normally busy block remained barricaded off Wednesday evening. Savage says she’s watched the building grow for the past year and says it really started to rise within the last five months.

Surveillance video from a nail salon shows the construction workers running as the crane collapsed. Savage says she and her daughter get their nails done there -- but even more concerning she points out the building the crane hit is where her 7-year-old son attends school.

“Oh, my son would be in line for school at 7:30 when this happened. So and he starts school in two weeks -- so it’s actually a tremendous blessing that school has not started -- because there would have been -- hundreds of children there. There are 500 children who go to that school -- so they would have all been there right when this happened,” explained Savage.

The accident -- breaking news Wednesday morning -- still has a lot of people talking even in big NYC.

“This is a neighborhood. We have neighborhoods like anywhere else... So the residents are out sitting on their benches, sitting on bus benches, talking about it and looking at it -- you have you know you have the little senior citizens who sit outside -- just like anywhere else and gossip about it. And so the community is concerned,” said Savage.

In all -- a dozen people suffered non-life threatening injuries -- including 9 civilians and 3 firefighters.

“The general consensus is great -- so glad it wasn’t worse... Glad that everyone is okay... It could have been tremendously worse,” said Savage.

The fire and crane collapse was reportedly caused by a hydraulic fluid leak from the engine compartment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.