Fatal motorcycle accident under investigation in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities in Crestview are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

Crestview Police Department officers said the incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Ferdon Boulevard (State Hwy 85 N.) and Commerce Drive.

Officers said two motorcyclists were riding south on N. Ferdon Blvd, when one of the motorcycles hit the back of a truck that was crossing the road. The driver, Jay M. Pace, 23, of Crestview, was thrown from the motorcycle and died as a result of his injuries.

The other motorcycle stopped and was not involved in the accident.

Crestview Police officers said, according to multiple witnesses and evidence on the scene, Pace was seen accelerating and doing an illegal wheelie (driving on just the rear tire) moments before hitting the truck.

The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time. Police said alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in this accident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.