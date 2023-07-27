Find Waldo Party and Prize Drawing at The Haunted Book Shop in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Have a wild time celebrating the completion of the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt at The Haunted Book Shop in Downtown Mobile. Come dressed as your own version of Waldo and enjoy Waldo-themed games and refreshments. Your completed Waldo passport (at least 20 stamps from local businesses; passport available at The Haunted Book Shop) is your ticket to the party and prize drawing. You must be present to win and the drawing will happen at 2pm so throw on that striped hat and shirt and hurry over to our store at 9 S. Joachim St.

To be eligible for prize drawing:

1. Pick up a Find Waldo Local Passport at The Haunted Book Shop.

2. Collect 20 or more store stamps or signatures from the local businesses listed on the backside of your passport.

3. Drop off your completed passport at The Haunted Book Shop by July 31, 2023 and get your ticket.

4. Attend the Find Waldo Local party on August 5, 2PM, at The Haunted Book Shop. (Must be present to win)

FIND WALDO PARTY & PRIZE DRAWING

Location: The Haunted Book Shop at 9 S Joachim St

Date: August 5, 2023

Time: 2-3:30PM

The Haunted Book Shop is a new and used independent bookstore in downtown Mobile, Alabama, specializing in genre fiction, writing craft, and local history. It has a large children’s section with a reading tent and a friendly cat named Mr. Bingley. The store offers literary gifts and hosts author events. The cozy and inviting atmosphere encourages browsing, and the knowledgeable staff is always ready to offer recommendations or help customers find a specific book. The store’s philosophy is to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience and a “judgment free zone.” The Haunted Book Shop is a must-visit destination for book lovers in the Mobile community.

The Haunted Book Shop

Location: 9 S Joachim St, Mobile, AL

Website: https://www.thehauntedbookshopmobile.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehauntedbookshopmobile

Instagram: @thehauntedbookshopmobile

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.