Get to know new councilmember Josh Woods

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Josh Woods is celebrating his victory two days after he was elected to the Mobile City Council.

He snagged the District 6 seat in a special election after former council member Scott Jones abruptly resigned in April.

Woods has already hit the ground running.

“I’m excited and ecstatic to represent District 6,” he said.

He’s called the District 6 area home for many years.

“We’re raising our family in District 6. We found an amazing place in Heritage Woods- my boys, last night we were slip n’ sliding with the neighbors, having pizza,” he said.

His victory comes after winning 54 percent of the overall vote. He says this win is years in the making.

“We ran last time, fell a little short by 306-odd votes. Not a lot of folks get a second chance at politics. This was an awesome experience,” he added.

Woods says he has a bold, two-fold vision for the Port City.

“Forever, we’ve always talked about something we have to get rid of- and that’s the city of ‘perpetual potential’. We’re gonna strike that across-we’re not gonna say that again. We have the momentum, we have to continue the momentum.”

And he says he wants to ensure folks who move to Mobile stay a lot longer.

“Quality of life is a lot of reasons that folks might not live in Mobile. Safety maybe--not live in Mobile. Again, we’ve made leaps and bounds in both areas,” he explained.

During Woods’s campaign, he spoke with residents in District 6. They told him what problems they want fixed.

“The biggest issue that we found is development encroaching on our neighborhoods so the integrity of the neighborhood. Ensuring that proper development takes place with the new UDC process, that’s gonna be key,” he stated.

Also on Woods’s docket... supporting and encouraging the Port City’s growing population.

“Annexation is a great way to grow the city. If folks want to join the city, then we need to allow them the opportunity to vote,” he said.

“We have to make sure- you know, a new city councilmember, new residents, or new neighbors in Mobile- we need to hold each other’s hands and walk through this whole process. I’m looking forward to not only representing the District 6 residents and whatever the new lines look like.”

Woods is set to be sworn into the city council on August 8.

