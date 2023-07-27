iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Shelby Mitchell tells us about this weekend’s events.

JELLYROLL with STRUGGLE JENNINGS & CAITLYNNE CURTIS - Sun 7pm, The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach

GULF COAST ETHNIC & HERITAGE JAZZ FESTIVAL- Fri 7pm, History Museum of Mobile; Sat/Sun 5:30pm, Mobile Civic Center grounds, Downtown Mobile

The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival presents three days of live jazz music on the Gulf Coast. Featuring local and nationally acclaimed artists, everyone is sure to enjoy. The "25 Years of Jazz" Gala is Friday night, and then Saturday and Sunday, it's Jazz in the City on the Civic Center grounds.

LOPE THE LOOP- Sat - check-in at 6AM, event starts at 7:30AM, roundabout on Broad St. by The Ice Box

Celebrate the opening of Broad Street and Lope the Loop with the City of Mobile! Participants of all ages are invited to run, walk, roll and cycle the Henry Aaron Loop before celebrating at the finish line with a block party!

SALSA MUSIC FESTIVAL- Sat 11am-8pm, Community Maritime Park, Pensacola

For the first time, Pensacola will welcome the 11th edition of the Festival, celebrated in Fort Walton Beach for ten years up to 2019. The amphitheater will come alive with the sounds of master salsa bands, promising a day of vibrant energy and contagious dancing.

TASTE OF THE EASTERN SHORE- Sat 6pm-10pm, Daphne Civic Center

The Daphne High School Band Booster Club is hosting this event to benefit the Daphne High School Band's upcoming Marching Band Season as well as instrument repair and replacement. Enjoy live music by the Velcro Pygmies, drinks, dancing, and tasty treats by the local businesses around the Eastern Shore!

BACK TO SCHOOL FEST- Sat 10am-2pm, Main Public Library, downtown Mobile

Families and school aged children are invited to participate in hands-on activities, and explore local resources to prepare for the coming school year! Parents are invited to attend short presentations introducing back to school tips and community resources while kids play games and win school supplies! K-8 Students and their parents/guardians are welcomed.

