Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 25th Anniversary Rodeo

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center will once again serve as the title sponsor for the much-anticipated Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo. This exciting event, which showcases some of the finest rodeo talent, will be held from August 3rd through 5th at the Robertsdale Arena. This event is a great asset to the area as 100% of ALL proceeds from the Rodeo stay in Baldwin County to help support the Peer Helpers PLUS Programs in our public and private schools.

“We are thrilled to announce that South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is returning as our title sponsor for the 25th Annual Professional Rodeo”, said Allison Moore, Executive Director of the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation. “Together, we are growing and adapting to better serve our community’s ever changing mental health and wellness needs. We are so grateful for South Baldwin Regional Medical Center’s continuous support of this exciting event for our developing community.”

This renowned Professional Cowboy Association event is set to relocate this year’s festivities from Foley to Robertsdale, Alabama. This strategic move is geared towards accommodating larger crowds, an anticipation driven by the significance of this being the Foundation’s 25th anniversary year. The event will feature eight exciting nightly programs, ensuring a thrilling experience for attendees. The lineup includes Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Bull Riding. Get ready for a wild ride!

The inaugural night of the rodeo, taking place on Thursday (August 3rd), will feature a “Hometown Heroes” tribute to honor military and emergency services personnel. Entry will be complimentary for these individuals upon presentation of a valid ID.

The gates are set to open nightly at 5:30 p.m. with the main rodeo action commencing at 8 p.m. There will be free pre-rodeo festivities for children including face painting, play tattoos, and an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for the Rodeo are now available for purchase online at jennifermoorefoundation.com under “Event Details”. Tickets can also be purchased at the Rodeo gate on the night of each event. General admission pricing is as follows: $18 for adults, $10 for children aged 3-12, and free for children aged 2 and under.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the foundation’s website at www.jennifermoorefoundation.com, or to contact the organization directly at 251.971.3633. The Robertsdale Arena is located at 19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL 36567.

Additional community partners include Platinum Sponsor - Kind Cafe Fairhope, Program Champion Sponsors - Perdido Beach Resort, George C Meyer Foundation, Alligator Alley, the City of Foley, Alabama Senator Chris Elliott, and Alabama State Representatives, Matt Simpson and Donna Givens. We appreciate their generous support.

About The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation is a non-profit organization established in memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a 16-year-old high school student who tragically lost her life to suicide in 1997. It is dedicated to providing programs, services, and resources across Baldwin County communities that support the social and emotional well-being of our youth when they need it most. The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation envisions a compassionate and informed community that instills positive mental health and resiliency in Baldwin County youth for generations to come. To learn more about the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation and learn how you can get involved, visit their website at www.jennifermoorefoundation.com.

