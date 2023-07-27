Advertise With Us
Judge rejects Semmes man’s new trial bid, sentences him for killing K-9 dog

Sidney Tarrel Foreman ... sentenced for killing retired K-9 dog.
Sidney Tarrel Foreman ... sentenced for killing retired K-9 dog.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a Semmes man’s request for a new trial on charges that he killed a retired police dog and then imposed a five-year suspended sentence.

A jury found Sidney Tarrel Foreman, 62, guilty of aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a Kane, a German Shepherd that once worked as a K-9 dog. The shooting took place on Heater Station Road.

Foreman’s lawyer accused the assistant district attorney of prosecutorial misconduct, accusing her of misstating the evidence during her closing argument. Prosecutors argued that the lawyer failed to object during the trial, which negated his ability to raise the issue now. They also disputed the factual allegation.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York denied the request for a new trial. The suspended prison sentence will come with three years of formal probation and a $10,000 fine. The judge also ordered Foreman not to have any contact with the family that adopted the dog.

