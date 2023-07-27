Man arrested and charged with 27 burglary related charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man suspected of several burglaries of apartment complex maintenance buildings dating back to February 2023.

Police said on Thursday, July 27, a coordinated effort culminating in three search warrants led to the arrest of 32-year-old Joshua Williams as the suspected burglar.

The burglaries happened within city limits and affected the second, third and fourth precincts, according to authorities.

Officials said Williams is charged with 18 counts of burglary, five counts of attempted burglary and four counts of possession of burglary tools.

It was discovered that Williams, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm, according to MPD.

