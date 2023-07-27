Mobile County prosecutor misstated evidence in trial over K-9 dog’s killing, defense alleges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The lawyer for a Semmes man convicted of killing a retired police K-9 dog has accused the prosecutor of misconduct and is seeking a new trial.

A Mobile County jury found Sidney Tarrel Foreman guilty in May of aggravated animal abuse, finding that he shot a German Shepherd in December 2021 on Heater Station Road. The dog, named Kane, died.

But defense lawyer Robert Rone wrote in a court filing that prosecutors presented no eyewitnesses who saw the shooting, no bullets and no gun.

Rone accused Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober of making false statements about the evidence to the jury. He argued Gober told jurors that Foreman and defense witness Stephanie Johnson lied when they testified that they spoke to a deputy.

Rone argued that prosecutors had evidence that Johnson and Foreman had, in fact, spoken to the deputy.

“This argument was improper for two reasons,” Rone wrote. “First, the prosecutor violated her duty of candor to the tribunal because the State had evidence in its possession that the Defendant and Ms. Johnson did speak to a deputy on their way out of the neighborhood. And second, the prosecutor argued facts not in evidence when she argued this issue to the jury.”

The District Attorney’s Office argued in a response filed Wednesday that the judge should dismiss the defense request on procedural grounds – that he failed to make an objection during the trial.

“And even if you get to the merits, the allegation that the prosecutor argued something that was not in evidence is absolutely false,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News. “I think a review of the trial transcript shows that very clearly.”

Rone cites Gober’s final closing argument to the jury: “The deputy clearly said, ‘I didn’t speak to anyone.’ If we are thinking maybe it may have been a back-up deputy, well, he testified by the time my back-up got there they were gone so it wasn’t a back-up deputy either.”

The transcript, Rone wrote, indicates that the deputy never said that he did not speak to anyone and that he testified that he did not know if one of the other responding officers talked to the defendant.

What’s more, the defense argues, information provided to the defense before the trial indicated that another officer prepared a report indicating that the deputy stopped Foreman and spoke with him.

Rone also argues that the person who accused Foreman, 62, of shooting the dog “retracted the statement.”

The written response by the District Attorney’s Office states that neither prosecutor involved in the case “is aware of a witness “’recanting’ in the manner the Defendant alleges.”

Said Blackwood: “It is our duty to argue a case and closing argument and to argue the evidence. We do it with professionalism. We do it with integrity. That was done in this case, as I expect our prosecutors to do in every case.”

Prosecutors never offered a motive for why the defendant would commit such a crime. Blackwood said that is not an element prosecutors must prove, and he declined to speculate.

“To do that, we would have to read the defendant’s mind, and I don’t think we can do that in any case,” he said.

