Mobile Police: “Bam” Lowers the “Boom” on Victim

Investigators Say an Argument Over Money Led to Assault and Robbery
By Byron Day
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A real “scrap” over money from the sale of scrap metal ends with one man so badly beaten-he had to be hospitalized. The guy they say who did it, is on the run. It’s this edition of FOX10 News Fugitive Files.

Take a look at 35 year old Carnell Thomas. On the street, he’s known as “Bam,” and maybe for good reason.

According to M-P-D, this past Saturday, on Cherry Street in Africatown, Thomas and another guy argued over profits from the sale of some scrap metal. Thomas claimed the other guy was cheating him on the money. He confronted him, but he didn’t do it empty-handed: he carried a hatchet. Apparently, the hatchet was for “show,” because investigators tell us Thomas, first, took money from the victim, then picked him up, and “body slammed” the guy, breaking several of his bones. Thomas got away. The victim got to go to the hospital. He’s still trying to recover, according to police.

Carnell “Bam” Thomas is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He’s now wanted for robbery and assault. Since investigators say Thomas has no history of violent crime, they want him off the streets. However, they ask you not to approach him if you see him, because he is considered dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

