Mobile Police say ShotSpotter is making a difference after one year.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -ShotSpotter first went live across Mobile last July giving Mobile Police another tool to cut back on gun violence. Commander Kevin Levy says in the last year it’s detected close to 6,000 rounds.

“That sounds like an outrageous number of rounds, and it really is but that’s not such a super high number compared to what it was before because we weren’t detecting what it was before fully,” said Commander Kevin Levy.

Commander Levy says from last calendar year to this calendar year that number has dropped by about a third. They’ve also seen an increase in 911 calls from 4% when the program started to over 30% now.

“Which tells me if we continue on this path not only are we higher than most agencies in the nation, but we will attain the goal that we want which is community participation not only to impede the violence but change the perception,” said Levy.

Residents are happy to see more people being proactive and calling in tips.

“I think that’s a good thing with everybody pitching in on it. Yeah that’s a good thing,” said Alvin Story.

Commander Levy says they’ve also seen more people talking with officers about what goes on in their local community which allows MPD to know where to shift their resources. The real time data they get from ShotSpotter can help them make those adjustments even faster.

“Now in real time we can collect real time information and we may be able to make those changes in a given shift,” said Levy. “Maybe an officer comes in in one area and refocuses even in that same shift because we’re seeing that in real time because we don’t have to wait days, weeks, months to review paperwork.”

Commander Levy says from here they plan to refine the technology and have more outreach events with their officers. They’ve also started a tip line to anonymously report crimes and acts of gun violence. You can call or text 844-251-0644.

