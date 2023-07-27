MPD: Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting at Red Roof Inn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury this afternoon following a shooting at a motel in Mobile, police said.

A heavy police presence is on the scene at the Red Roof Inn on East Interstate 65 Service Road South.

“At this time, we can confirm a female sustained a gunshot wound,” said Mobile Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Katrina Frazier. “She was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The subject fled the scene. No further details.”

FOX10 News is working to get more information and will have further details once they become available.

