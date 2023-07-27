Advertise With Us
MPD: Woman shot while sleeping

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury when she was shot while she slept in her home Thursday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Clarke Street around 4:21 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting incident.

Authorities said that the victim had been lying in her bed asleep when she was a gunshot wound. Officers found a bullet hole in the residence and a nearby unoccupied vehicle, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

