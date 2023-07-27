New top jailer in Mobile County tackles old problem – contraband smuggling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jails have bars, fences and corrections officers to keep prisoners inside. But an even harder job is keeping contraband outside.

That can be everything from weapons and drugs to cell phones and cigarettes.

That task now falls to Sam Houston, the new administrator of Mobile County Metro Jail

“Reality is these inmates are very clever, and they’re gonna find weaknesses and vulnerabilities within the system,” he told FOX10 News. “And whether it’s people or building structure, they’re gonna find a way to get it into their systems.”

Houston took the top job at the jail after a dozen years as the deputy warden. Prior to that, he had a law enforcement career that included a stint at the old Mobile County jail beginning in 1977 and a decade as a Mobile police officer. He also was resident agent in charge of the Mobile office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, retiring in 2011.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch tapped Houston to replace retiring Warden Trey Oliver and reclassified it and the No. 2 position as administrator and deputy administrator. He said that was part of a move to take those positions outside of the merit system and make them political appointees, which gives the sheriff greater ability to hire and fire.

Houston will face a host of familiar challenges. Designed for 1,150 prisoners, the facility is chronically overcrowded. Burch said the head count on Thursday, which changes daily, was 1,586.

And then there’s smuggling, an issue for jails and prisons throughout the nation. Three inmates have died in the past month, and although the cause has not been determined, officials said drug overdose is a strong possibility in at least two of the cases. Burch said medical examiners on Thursday determined that the death of William Appling, the latest to die, did not have anything to do with injuries he received in an assault that occurred before his arrest.

Over the years, inmates have knocked out windows and collected banned items thrown over the barbed wire fence. Oliver told FOX10 News in 2021 that smugglers took advantage of the confusion during the construction of a new sally port. Sometimes, smugglers even get help from employees on the inside.

“When we determined that a correctional officer was smuggling in contraband, they were arrested right there on site in front of their co-workers, and they were booked in front of their co-workers,” Burch said.

One popular smuggling method involves drug-laced paper. Houston said it takes a variety of forms, from K2 “spice” to amphetamine – even fentanyl-laced paper, which he said sometimes is known on the street as “paper route.”

Houston said the jail for the last several years has sought to limit paper from the outside by scanning mail from inmates’ friends and relatives. Prisoners get copies of that mail. But that is not allowed for “legal mail,” communications from inmates’ lawyers.

Houston and Burch said prisoners and their enablers on the outside have become adept at sending drug-laced paper in mail faked to look like it is coming from lawyers – even producing realistic-looking letterhead.

“What we are seeing most recently is paper is being sprayed with some kind of contaminant, and they’re consuming that paper,” Burch said. “And, you know, sometimes it’s not easily detectable with, you know, by the human eye.”

Burch said the department has been researching various solutions. One possibility, he said, is a portable device that scans privileged mail in a way that prevents jail staff from seeing the contents by allowing inmates to open the envelopes.

“It will be scanned in,” he said. “They will receive a copy of what’s a printout of what’s scanned. Therefore, we can’t view it, but the original documents will be shredded, all within the same component. And, therefore, any risk of contraband getting through via legal mail will be eliminated.”

Houston said he is treading cautiously on that because of litigation that it has drawn in other parts of the country. The Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit advocacy organization, last year labeled mail scanning in prisons and jails a “harsh and exploitative new trend.”

Houston said another possibility is an ion scanner that can detect the presence of narcotics, but he added the devices will not pick up on synthetic drugs like K2 “spice.” And some civil liberties advocates have complained that the devices sometimes register false positives.

“This is a huge problem that everyone’s trying to come up with a magic bullet to resolve and fix this,” Houston said.

