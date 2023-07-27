Advertise With Us
Recipe: Toll House Cookie, Coffee and Creamer Demonstration

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Chef Nino makes toll house cookie dough according to instructions on package.

He brews some fresh Starbucks Coffee. He talks about Coffee mate, Natural Bliss and Starbucks brand creamers. He also talks about Silk Milk and International Delight creamers.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

