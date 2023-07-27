Rolling road closure set Friday on St. Louis Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, July 28, 2023, there will be a rolling road closure on St. Louis Street between North Washington Avenue and Broad Street. The rolling closure will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officers from the Mobile Police Department will be on-site assisting with traffic control.

The one-day closure is part of ongoing engineering studies ahead of an upcoming project to repair outdated utility and stormwater infrastructure under St. Louis Street, city officials said.

If you are in the area you are asked to find alternate routes whenever possible.

