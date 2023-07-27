Start dates for area school systems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most local schools will be starting in the next couple of weeks. Here are the start dates for many area schools.

Aug. 3

Monroe County Public Schools

Aug. 7

Mobile County Public School System

Saraland City School District

Satsuma City Schools

Aug. 8

Gulf Shores City Schools

Washington County Public Schools

Aug. 9

Baldwin County Public Schools

Clarke County Schools

Escambia County (Ala.) Schools

Orange Beach City Schools

Aug. 10

Chickasaw City Schools

Escambia County (Fla.) Public Schools

Okaloosa County School District

Santa Rosa County District Schools

Aug. 16

Catholic schools

