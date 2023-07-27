Start dates for area school systems
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most local schools will be starting in the next couple of weeks. Here are the start dates for many area schools.
Aug. 3
Monroe County Public Schools
Aug. 7
Mobile County Public School System
Saraland City School District
Satsuma City Schools
Aug. 8
Gulf Shores City Schools
Washington County Public Schools
Aug. 9
Baldwin County Public Schools
Clarke County Schools
Escambia County (Ala.) Schools
Orange Beach City Schools
Aug. 10
Chickasaw City Schools
Escambia County (Fla.) Public Schools
Okaloosa County School District
Santa Rosa County District Schools
Aug. 16
Catholic schools
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.