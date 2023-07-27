Temperatures will climb to middle 90s;

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heat will be the main topic for the next few days, with temperatures potentially reaching the upper 90s late this weekend and early next week. However, we can expect a few days of more manageable summertime heat before that. On Thursday, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. The big heat wave won’t arrive until Sunday, when high temperatures could approach 100 degrees across the area.

TODAY:

Fortunately, slightly lower dew points should help keep our heat index values in check today. This means it may not feel as humid outside, but it will still be hot. There’s also a slight chance of isolated showers across the area today, but any that develop will likely be short-lived. Lucky individuals who experience a shower or storm may enjoy a brief period of cooler temperatures following the rain.

HEAT WAVE:

This weekend and next week will likely be very hot as another heat dome approaches our area. Slightly lower humidity may temper heat index values during this period, but we don’t expect it to provide complete relief. Heat indices will still rise well into the triple digits, so prepare to sweat. Rain chances during the heat wave are low, staying in the 30-40% range, so don’t expect much relief from showers and storms.

As always during summer heat waves, stay hydrated and take frequent shade and air conditioning breaks when possible. Stay safe and cool this weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.