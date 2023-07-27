Temperatures will reach middle 90s today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s forecast calls for a sunny and enjoyable day with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. In the morning, you can expect gentle northerly winds, which will later shift to a southward direction in the afternoon. We will stay sunny and dry heading into today, but humidity is creeping back into the forecast. We will see feels-like temperatures getting closer to the triple digits, with some areas feeling over 100 degrees this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms have returned but remain isolated for today. Rain chances are at 20%, with the highest potential for our inland areas between 4 and 7 p.m.

Tonight, clear skies will continue, with temperatures in the lower-70s. Calm southwest winds are expected overnight.

Tomorrow, there’s a slight (20%) chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite this possibility, the day is expected to be mostly sunny, and temperatures will soar to the mid-90s.

Rip current risks remain low for the next three days but remember to still be cautious. Some area lifeguards have already upgraded beach flags due to hidden rip currents, despite calm waters.

Tracking the tropics, there is one area we are monitoring with moderate chances of development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated, but it is not expected to form into anything in the coming week.

