Washington Co. deputies confiscate more than 5,000 Xanax pills from 17-year-old

CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) - Washington County deputies confiscate more than 5,000 tablets of both prescription and what they’re calling “homemade” Xanax they believe may be laced with fentanyl. That’s because the 17-year-old who they said had the drugs, and two deputies needed medical treatment after exposure to the pills.

Deputies find prescription and "homemade" Xanax pills along with Ketamine (Special K) inside juvenile's car (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe there is much more to the case and said several arrests could come from the investigation. They have a lot of pieces to put together, like where did a juvenile get his hands on such a large quantity of illegal drugs.

It was a shocking discovery for Washington County deputies early Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023. They found more than 4,780 homemade Xanax wafers, six prescription bottles of Xanax (90 tablets each) and nearly a pound of Ketamine, a type of horse tranquilizer known as “Special K” inside a car at the Millry’s town park.

The deputies had attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic violations and were searching for it when they noticed several vehicles and teenagers loitering at the park around 3:00 a.m. Investigators said three of them were noticeably under the influence and after searching a vehicle, the drugs were found.

It was after one of the juveniles was brought to the Sheriff’s Department that a medical unit had to be called. Investigators said the 17-year-old was having a reaction to drugs he’d ingested and had to be given Narcan. Two deputies were also treated at the local hospital for symptoms of fentanyl exposure. Investigators are troubled by this case for several reasons.

“Of course, this is a very complex investigation. It’s going to take a large amount of time, resources and manpower to figure a lot of this out,” said Washington County investigator, Capt. Blake Richardson. “I don’t want to speak too soon on that. I think it would be safe to say that this isn’t just a random child that picked them up from the neighborhood drug dealer type deal, that there’s some other players involved in that.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the juvenile hadn’t yet been arrested because investigators said he was still suffering from medical conditions related to the ingestion and exposure to the drugs. He’ll have a hearing in juvenile court as soon as he is able. Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing. Deputies believe the drugs may be related to another situation they’re investigating in a neighboring county.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.