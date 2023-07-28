Advertise With Us
Bench trial for ALDOT director accused of harassment moved back

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another six months before the embattled director of the Alabama Department of Transportation goes to trial.

John Cooper was arrested on a harassment charge in June. His bench trial was set for next week, but the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office pushed it back while a connected civil case moves forward.

According to business records, Cooper is the incorporator of South Sauty Creek Resort Inc. in Langston. It’s a campground on Lake Guntersville.

The civil case has to do with the property dispute concerning an easement on Cooper’s land.

Court records said an in-person disagreement over this easement led to the now criminal case and harassment charge against Cooper.

Cooper is accused of telling his neighbor he would quote “shoot him” and then threaten to “whoop his ass”.

Since the civil case is ongoing, the Marshall County DA said it’s in the interest of both parties for the easement issue to be resolved in civil court before the criminal case proceeds. The DA’s office requested the case be continued six months

Cooper is also in hot water after a scathing report from a Montgomery County circuit judge.

That judge ordered all work to stop on a new bridge being built over the intracoastal waterway.

The judge said Cooper acted in bad faith toward the owners of the Beach Express Toll Bridge and lied to the people of Alabama when he claimed the new bridge was being built to alleviate traffic on the Highway 59 bridge.

The judge wrote it’s a “complete waste of over $120 million of taxpayer money to carry out the personal vendetta of director Cooper”.

