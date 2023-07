MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023 a native of Saraland was crowned on July 1st at Samford University’s Wright Center. She joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the year ahead and Miss America.

Miss Alabama Scholarship Organization

205-871-6276

missalabama@missalabama.com

www.missalabama.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.