Broad Street reopens Saturday with ribbon cutting, fun run/walk

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City officials are hosting an event Saturday morning to celebrate progress on a project to improve a roadway in Mobile.

Lope the Loop will be held on Broad Street at 7 a.m. Saturday. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Broad Street reopening at some of the larger intersections in downtown Mobile. A 3.5 run/walk around Hank Aaron Loop will get underway at 7:30 a.m., followed by a community celebration at the Ice Box on Monroe Street.

“Anytime we have the ability to complete a project that improves the quality of life for the community, but most of all the city, it’s a big deal,” said District 2 Mobile City Councilman William Carroll.

The fun run route is designed to accommodate walkers, runners, cyclists, strollers, dogs, and participants in wheelchairs, city officials said.  Check in for the race is at 6 a.m. at the Ice Box, 755 Monroe St.

The event is free, but T-shirts will be on sale for $10.

