MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey and Jennifer visited Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to check out an appetizer and two entrées. Be sure to visit the restaurant to check out their full menu.

Phone: (251) 414-4496

Address: 3733 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

https://taqueriamexicomobile.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.